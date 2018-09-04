Season openers for college football teams are getting more important and more lucrative. From a recruiting and revenue standpoint, schools like Washington are cashing in on their first games. Much like NASCAR, which opens its season with their de facto Super Bowl of motorsports, the Daytona 500, powerhouse programs are choosing to forgo easy nonconference wins for blockbuster season openers.
Washington opened its season against Auburn in Saturday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff, with each team raking in more than $4 million. The next day, LSU played Miami (Fla.) in the AdvoCare Classic. Monday, Virginia Tech faced off against Florida State. This big-game-big-brand-big-program season-opening trend is striking a positive cord in the coffers of the participating schools — and in the hearts of those of us who love exciting college football matchups and don’t want to wait until December for bowl games.