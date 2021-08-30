In the wilderness, unaware

No airliners over the Gila Wilderness. Seven of us from Tucson thought the Sierra Club won some sort of lawsuit. Jets always interrupted the mountain silence before.
Away from people and far from roads you get into a different rhythm. Forty-two miles downriver. Rise with the sun, bed at dark, all distraction real and unplanned. Lacking instant input we wondered aloud around a campfire whether we would feel any connection to a major event. If someone found a cure for cancer, and we didn't know about it for five or six days, would we feel part of the triumph? Maybe it wouldn't matter. We'd been told history as we knew it was dead.
The first tower collapsed as we pumped water at Iron Creek. For the next five days we, unaware, splashed across the Gila, relaxed in the weakening September sun, endured a violent night thunderstorm with lightning so close it illuminated through closed eyelids. When we reached civilization the flag at the visitor center was at half-staff. We thought Reagan had died. Or Ford.
Then a blur. Silver City festooned with red, white and blue. Hurried landline calls home. Buying every newspaper we could find. We were all stunned, unable to speak in a nation that was already recovering its resolve.
History was real again.
And, yes. We felt part of it.