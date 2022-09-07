In their own words: what buyers and renters have to say about the volatile housing markets

Perry White, 65, left, has been living at the City of Elko Humanitarian Campground for the last five years. He lives in the tent in the background at left, but is looking for an apartment or other accommodations he can afford. As rents continue to rise, however, that’s looking unlikely. He hopes he can use his social security income to save up for a motorhome.

“I could go get a place right now but I would be absolutely tapped. I would have nothing for food, entertainment or anything.” - Perry White

Reno resident Salem Thornton, right, who is transgender and uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, has been struggling to support their family after a $200 rent hike, car troubles, inflation and losing access to the $600 a month they used to get in food stamps because of recently getting a new job where he makes just above the income threshold. Thornton’s husband and 1-year-old daughter rely on just his income because his husband has epilepsy and can’t work.

“I’d say we’re a little less than paycheck to paycheck right now. I usually go into the new paycheck in the negative or very close to it. Like right now, I’ll get paid on Wednesday night, and I have $10 to make it until then.” - Salem Thornton

Blue Montana, his husband and 5-year-old child spent nine months living out of a motel room while searching for a place to live in Flagstaff, Arizona. When they started looking, a two-bedroom was around $1,600 a month, but then the rents kept rising. Several potential apartments didn’t come through.

Quote “They have such a pool of tenants, they can be as picky as they want. That’s the frustrating part. If you have one apartment available and you have 30, 40, 50, 60 applicants, you can weed out who you want really easily for any reason you want and not get caught.” - Blue Montana

Tina Cubbon, left, and her son have lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, since 2016. Cubbon hopes to one day buy a house there, but prices have meant an indefinite wait. The family has lived in that two-bedroom apartment since 2017, in which time rent has risen from $1,400 a month to almost $1,900, not including utilities. The first few years, rent stayed the same.

Quote “Then COVID hit and they raised it $150, and then the next year they raised it. This last year, I was terrified that it was going to go really high. I guess my landlord liked me: they only raised it $250, so I was grateful, but it’s still [over] $1,800 a month for a two-bedroom apartment.” - Tina Cubbon

Leann Duncan-Rankin, 45, who lives in Sparks, Nevada, has been searching for stable housing since April 2020. She lives with her boyfriend in a weekly motel — the only place she could get into because her credit score “tanked” after she was fired without cause from her job in California in 2019 and recently went on unemployment while recovering from spine surgery.

For the past more than two years, she’s bounced from one unstable housing situation to the next. She has stayed in a friend’s spare room, slept in multiple motels, crashed on the futon of a friend of a friend, and lived out of her car and storage unit for two weeks of homelessness. She’s also stayed multiple times with an abusive ex-boyfriend because she had nowhere else to go.

“You end up stuck. Or you end up in a situation where you’re homeless and you can’t get out of it because you don’t have the resources to come up with the money for a (security) deposit and then everywhere has an application fee. So you could apply at five different apartment complexes. You’re paying, let’s say, an average of $30 for an application fee for each adult. … By the time you’ve applied for five places there’s $300 out of your limited income and just to find out you’re not approved for one reason or another.” - Leann Duncan-Rankin

“I’m just crossing my fingers for one of these jobs that I've gone on interviews for to come through.”

Reno resident Laura Getchell, 57, has been trying to find a new apartment for months. In May, she got a letter from her landlord stating that her rent was increasing more than $600, from $939 to $1,560 a month — a 66% jump. She called the hike “disgusting.”

“If I don’t find a place, I’ll end up at an extended stay hotel I guess. I’m under so much stress.” - Laura Getchell

Jack Lambert was living in Seattle right out of serving in the Navy, but he waited on buying a house. He regrets that decision, saying he has “always wanted to be a homeowner.” One house he was interested in buying at the time was $250,000. It is now worth $1 million.

Lambert took odd jobs to try to make more money, even listing his apartment as an AirBnb on the weekends and staying with his girlfriend. But he couldn’t make enough money to break into the housing market. So he moved.

Lambert is now a first time homeowner in North Dakota where he and his girlfriend purchased a three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in spring of 2021.

“I gave up on the Pacific Northwest market. - Jack Lambert

Sabrina Knapp and her family relocated to Cody, Wyoming from Ottumwa, Iowa in 2019 after falling in love with the town while vacationing a few years back. The market was already competitive when the family started looking for housing years ago. The family tried to stay on top of listings, but struggled to get their foot in the door.

They felt lucky to have gotten into a $2,800-a-month rental on 20-acres, which they hope to buy one day. It’s hard to imagine making the same move today, Knapp said. The market has gotten even tougher.

“I was relentless — checking multiple times a day,” she said.

“You’re against the 8-ball here,” she said.