Ina Ronquillo, KVOA-TV
A passionate journalist with a desire to share information and who strives to lead her peers to achieve success. Ina Ronquillo is Assistant News Director for KVOA-TV. Born and raised in Nogales, Arizona, Ina earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona with a double major in Communication and Media Arts.
Ina has been part of two Edward R. Murrow awards at KVOA, which include ‘Overall Excellence’ and ‘Best Newscast’, and an Associated Press award for ‘Continuing Coverage’. While at KGUN, she was part of an Edward R. Murrow Award for ‘Best Small Market Website’. These awards spotlight the dedication Ina puts into her work and reflects her commitment to the community, her team, and her career.
Ina helps in the execution of campaigns such as News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, News 4 Tucson Back-to-School Drive, and News 4 Tucson Season 4 Hope. The campaigns spread the message of community-wide participation in coming together. In her day-to-day, Ina is critical in the news coverage decision making viewers see on-air and online. As an essential worker and newsroom manager, Ina provided leadership to staff during the pandemic, showing the important role the media played in providing pertinent information to our community.