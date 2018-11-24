LAHAINA, Hawaii — In the big picture, the Arizona Wildcats have little to complain about from their Maui Invitational experience.
Sure, the Wildcats only went 1-2, but they were a completely retooled team playing two games against murderous competition — and still did better than the then-No. 2-ranked Wildcats managed against a weaker field during their Battle 4 Atlantis oh-fer last season.
Nobody knows that better than UA coach Sean Miller.
“Thank God we took one win home,” Miller said after UA lost 73-57 to Auburn on Wednesday. “Very easily you can leave this tournament 0-3. And we knew before we ever took off from Tucson that the field was incredibly strong.”
That’s the other good point for Arizona. While their comeback win over Iowa State on Monday showed some heart — and Justin Coleman’s heroics — their two losses came against top-10 teams. That moved their kenpom.com schedule strength of games to date from one of the 25 worst in college basketball to No. 116 of 353 teams.
UA missed a chance to get a signature win that could help significantly on Selection Sunday — especially since the rest of their nonconference schedule and Pac-12 games may not have many such opportunities — but the boost to its schedule strength can’t hurt.
Most importantly though, the Wildcats received some game video to review this week that might be as valuable as any teaching tool they’ve had since assembling in July.
Here are five things they can chew on before their next game on Thursday against Georgia Southern: