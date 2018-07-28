Indian Twist, in the space that formerly housed Twisted Tandoor.

4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive

History: Opened in June 2017 and received an “excellent” rating a few months later, but was put on probation June 1 and was briefly shut down as an “imminent health hazard” due to faulty refrigeration.

What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including butter chicken, curry chicken, lamb, lentils, cooked vegetables and mango lassi; server touched hair and dirty dishes, then served food without washing hands; dirty shelving; cracked and broken dishes; clean utensils stored in container encrusted with food debris.

Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 11.

Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.