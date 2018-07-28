History: Opened in June 2017 and received an “excellent” rating a few months later, but was put on probation June 1 and was briefly shut down as an “imminent health hazard” due to faulty refrigeration.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including butter chicken, curry chicken, lamb, lentils, cooked vegetables and mango lassi; server touched hair and dirty dishes, then served food without washing hands; dirty shelving; cracked and broken dishes; clean utensils stored in container encrusted with food debris.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 11.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.