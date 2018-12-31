Tucson sports fans who are looking for some sports action during the mostly down time of February to June got a brand-new toy to play with as the Indoor Football League announced its seventh franchise in mid-August. The Sugar Skulls will join franchises in Phoenix; Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux Falls, Iowa; Grand Island, Neb.; and Green Bay, Wis.
“It’s an untapped market,” said Kevin Guy, the team’s primary owner, along with his wife, Cathy. “This is a niche product that’s going to fill the lull season in the sports world from March to April and running until (UA) football starts up again in the fall.”
The Sugar Skulls will play at the Tucson Arena, which will be transformed from a hockey arena into a football venue.