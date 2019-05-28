Notable numbers: Dooney batted .323 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. The 10 homers led all UA freshmen and doubled his career total from high school. Dooney ranked in the top 12 in the conference in homers, RBIs and slugging percentage (.596). He raised his batting average 65 points over the final two months of the season.
Scouting report: Dooney is a switch-hitter who showed surprising pop, especially from the left side of the plate. He could bat anywhere from 1-6 in the lineup. Like Wells, Dooney has work to do defensively. He played second base, first base and shortstop and made nine errors. Second base is probably his best long-term position.
Johnson says: “If Austin Wells is not the Freshman of the Year in the Pac-12, Dayton Dooney probably is. (The awards and all-league teams are expected to be announced Wednesday.) We’ve gotta get him solidified as a really good defensive player for next year’s team to be the best it can be, and he’s motivated to do that. But he had 10 home runs, a million RBIs. If they wanted to walk one of the older players, he made the team pay every time.”