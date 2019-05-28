Notable numbers: Bullard batted .301 with two homers, seven doubles, 23 runs and 17 RBIs in 83 at-bats. He had nearly as many walks (11) as strikeouts (14). Like many of his classmates, Bullard came on late. He was batting .150 through April 12. From that point forward, Bullard batted .349 (22-63).
Scouting report: Bullard showed an ability to grind out at-bats when he became a regular; he struck out only eight times in those final 63 ABs. At 6-4, 194 pounds, Bullard should develop more power. He projects as Arizona’s starting third baseman next season with Nick Quintana headed to the pros. Bullard played shortstop in high school and filled in at second base this season.
Johnson says: “He’s a ballplayer. He’s really improved offensively. We made a little bit of a tweak, and I think he’s tapping into the strength that he has, the size that he has. That’s exciting. It’s a good start to where I think a lot of good things are going for him.”