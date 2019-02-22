Miller didn’t rule out having Williams play Sunday against Stanford, but he also cautioned that there’s still no guarantee of any return.
“I would look at him as being not available on Sunday,” Miller said. “I guess there’s a slim chance depending on how the next couple of days go. But you know, I think once we get beyond Sunday, (he’ll become) potentially more probable as we go on. But he could get a setback in the next couple of days or over the next five days and not play a single minute the rest of the year.
“So it’s really about being really smart with what we’re doing. And the only way he would play is if he’s pain-free.”
Miller said even if and when Williams returns, he will likely need time to progress back to normal, similar to how center Chase Jeter has been less consistent since returning from a two-game absence for a sore back last month.
“When you’re out as long as he’s been out … you don’t just wave a magic wand and all of a sudden and he’s going to score 18 points and look like he did against UCLA” when Williams had 19 points, Miller said. “I mean, there’s going to be a progression. So he knows that, we know that, but we will be better with him than without him.”