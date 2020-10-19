Inmate, 76, dies at Pima County jail

An elderly inmate died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Monday, Oct. 19, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Ricardo Pascual, 76, was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. by corrections officers making their rounds, the sheriff said.
Jail staff tried to resuscitate Pascual until paramedics arrived and took over, but the inmate was declared dead a short time later.
Detectives who responded to the jail "found no suspicious circumstances," in the death, PCSD said.
Pascual had been in custody for more than two months awaiting trial on an charge of aggravated assault, sheriff's spokesman Deputy James Allerton said.
