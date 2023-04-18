An Arizona capital defendant who got a sentencing re-do was sent back to death row Monday.

Jasper Rushing, 42, was sentenced to death for the second time in the murder of his prison cellmate 13 years ago, in the first Arizona capital case to be brought back for a do-over since twin U.S. Supreme Court rulings earlier this year.

After being instructed by Maricopa Superior Court judge Michael Kemp, who was the same judge that sentenced Rushing the first time, the jury deliberated for just over an hour at the Maricopa County Superior Court.

The fact that Rushing was found guilty of first-degree murder for Palmer could not play a factor in the jury’s decision of whether Rushing should be put to death. Per the judge’s instructions, jurors had to decide if there was any evidence presented during last week’s new sentencing phase that gave a reason as to why Rushing deserved leniency. However, Rushing did not present any evidence of that kind to the courtroom.

Rushing, in his orange jumpsuit, had no visible reaction to the verdict other than keeping his head leveled and looking a little off to the side. One of his advisory attorneys, Ariel Eilola, shook her head in disapproval.

Rushing was found guilty of first-degree murder and first sentenced to death in 2015. He put a softcover book inside a sock and bludgeoned 40-year-old Palmer at the Lewis Prison Complex in Buckeye. Then, he slit his throat multiple times and cut his penis off with a razor blade.

On Monday, when Judge Kemp asked Rushing if he wanted to say anything prior to formally sentencing him, Rushing opted out of making a statement.

Essentially, the jury heard almost nothing from Rushing throughout this sentencing phase that lasted almost a week.

The prosecution was the only side that made closing arguments on Monday. Prosecutor Jennifer Carper emphasized to the jury again the three aggravating factors that made Rushing eligible for the death penalty: his crime against Palmer was heinous and morally corrupt, he was previously convicted of a crime where the death sentence could have been imposed, and he committed the offense while he was in prison.

Carper also brought up that Rushing was convicted of theft and drug possession prior to his 2001 murder of his former stepfather, for which he was serving life with the possibility of release after 25 years at the time of Palmer’s murder.

“When people show you who they are, believe them the first time,” Carper said.

A theme presented in her argument was that Rushing never complained about Palmer to corrections staff that he had issues with his cellmate, despite later telling investigators that Palmer irritated him because he would make sexual comments about children, including a comment about Rushing’s niece.

When Palmer made that comment, Rushing said that he would kill him the next time Palmer made a comment like that, according to an interview Rushing had with investigators that Carper presented as evidence.

Carper also argued that Rushing could have raised the same housing concerns that placed him with Palmer in the first place. The two were initially placed in the same cell because they had expressed separate safety concerns to corrections staff. But if Palmer irritated Rushing so much, Carper argued, he could have said something.

“The defendant knew how to get out of that prison cell...why didn’t he do the same thing here?”

Lastly, Carper argued that Rushing has been inconsistent with what he said in his arguments for killing Rushing. When talking to investigators on the day of the crime, he said that Palmer made sexual comments about kids. Two weeks later, she said, Rushing had said that Palmer didn’t say anything about kids.

She likened this inconsistent reasoning for Rushing’s murder of Palmer to that of his former stepfather. Rushing believed his former step-father molested his sister, so he killed him in 2001. However, Rushing’s sister had said she was not molested.

“He doesn’t let the truth get in the way of his justification for breaking the law,” Carper said.

Rushing is the last of four capital defendants whose cases went back to Maricopa County because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Lynch v. Arizona.

Six years ago, the Arizona Supreme Court sent Rushing’s case back to Maricopa County because Lynch told Arizona to follow a 1994 U.S. Supreme Court precedent that said capital defendants had a right to inform juries about their parole ineligibility. Parole was abolished in Arizona in 1994, but Arizona defendants are entitled to a life without the possibility of release sentence, or natural life, which essentially has the same meaning as life without parole in other states.

But Rushing’s original jury wasn’t told that a life sentence meant he wouldn’t get out, at least not without the governor’s permission.

Uninformed juries about life sentences in Arizona have been an issue in at least 10 other cases for convicted men on death row in the state because of the decisions of judges, prosecutors, and defense counsel. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld for a third time that Arizona ignored the 30-year legal precedent that gives defendants the right to tell juries that if they were sentenced to life, they would not be eligible for release. As a result, seven cases have gone back to Arizona’s lower courts for review. Six went back to Maricopa County.

Rushing is the first of at least 30 other defendants on death row who could get resentenced since the high court made its third judgment on the issue this year.

Last week, the jury heard opening arguments from prosecutor Jessi Wade, who brought up Rushing’s past violent actions and described the vicious way he murdered Palmer.

Wade presented a slideshow to the jury and provided information about Rushing’s 2001 first-degree murder conviction of his former stepfather, Rudy Gutierrez. She had brought up the fact that he tried to argue that Gutierrez molested his sister.

“Killing Rudy was something that had to be done,” she said, “The defendant had to right a wrong to protect his sister and exact revenge on this terrible, horrible man.”

But, Rushing’s sister denied the fact. Wade argued that Rushing made his decision to kill Gutierrez, and nothing was going to stop him.

Through crime scene photos, she also dug into Rushing’s murder of Palmer, who was serving a 3-year sentence for criminal damage.

“On Sept. 10, 2010, the defendant decided to become the judge and jury of Shannon Palmer,” Wade said. In closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Carper echoed the same statement.

At the end of her opening argument, Wade reminded the jury of the three factors that had made Rushing eligible for the death sentence.

The jury did not hear anything from Rushing other than “no,” when Judge Kemp asked if he wanted to provide an opening statement.

Rushing can still choose to argue another factor in his case, as now it goes to the Arizona Supreme Court for an automatic appeal.

But for Frances Henderson, Palmer’s mother, who said in her victim impact statement that she would be there for her son when he was released from prison, this marks an ending.

“All I can say is I’m glad it’s done.”