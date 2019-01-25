Miller said Friday that it’s been difficult to scout Pac-12 teams’ offenses so far because most of them are playing against zone defenses, while the Wildcats run a man-to-man.
But no opposing coach probably knows more about the Bruins individually than Miller does.
He tried to recruit roughly half of entire starting rotation, including guard Jaylen Hands, forward Cody Riley, forward Jalen Hill, center Isaiah Brown and backup guard David Singleton.
“All those guys,” Miller said.
Miller, of course, also actually had a commitment from sidelined UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal before he flipped to the Bruins once ESPN reported in Feb. 2018 that Miller had discussed a pay-for-play scheme.