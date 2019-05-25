One by one, many of the significant names in Tucson sports history walked into McConnell Gymnasium Saturday at Sahuaro High School.
Howard Breinig. Rodney Peete. Andy Rumic. Bruce Larson. Jim Scott. Brian Peabody. Billy Lopez. Jerry Carrillo. Gary Lewis. Roland LaVetter. Rich Utter. Buddy Doolen.
They came to pay their respects to Dick McConnell, Sahuaro’s first basketball coach, hired in November 1967 from the junior varsity staff at Rincon High School.
McConnell went on to win 776 games, then a state record, with four state championships and a legacy of turning boys into men.
Breinig, a former UA football standout who would go on to coach Sahuaro to a 1994 state championship, joined McConnell on that first-ever Sahuaro staff.
“He was an inspiration,” Breinig said Saturday. “Not for winning all of those games, but for treating people right, working hard, doing things the right way. His work ethic was second to none.’’
McConnell died in April. He was 89. The celebration of life program distributed to those at Saturday’s memorial touched on a life well lived. It included images of his days in the Air Force, of his days playing minor-league baseball, and of his days as a high school basketball star in Topeka, Kansas. It had images of him on the sidelines at Sahuaro, always in control, never out of line.
One of his first players on the 1963 Rincon JV team was Dennis McEvoy, now an insurance executive in Tucson.
“In 1963, I was looking for trouble and I found Dick McConnell,” McEvoy remembered, telling a story of getting his driver’s license and being drawn to the temptations of a teenager’s life.
“One day I walked into my house and Coach McConnell was standing there. He made me a deal: ‘You give me your car keys and I’ll give you a ride to school every morning and a ride home every night.’”
After being in the Dick McConnell carpool that season, McEvoy stopped cutting class. He applied himself academically. His life became one of which to be proud.
“At the end of the year, Coach McConnell gave me my keys back,” McEvoy said. “He winked and walked away. It was his way of saying ‘I trust you.’”
McEvoy said he re-lived his conversation with Dick McConnell “thousands of times" over the years.
“He not only changed my life,’’ McEvoy said. “He probably saved it.”
That’s a legacy that goes beyond any basketball game.