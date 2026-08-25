“No matter what we’re meeting about, whether it’s install one or game prep for NAU, the notes are being taken as if he never heard them before,” Doege said. “It’s incredible. It’s elite. I’ve never seen anything like it. I wish I took notes like that, because I would be a better coordinator. Noah challenges me to be better. Sometimes you’re around really good players, and you’re like, ‘Man, that guy was really fun to coach.’

“Noah is extremely fun to coach and I’m grateful to be a part of his journey, but I’m learning just as much from him as he’s learning from me. He’s making me better, too, because it’s a constant challenge to be the very best for him, because he has given me his very best. It’s just incredible. I love that kid and I love that he’s our quarterback.”

Learning from Fifita over the last 18 months “really gave (Anderson) an advantage when it comes to processing the scheme and knowing where to go with the football.”

“Obviously, I knew he was a talented football player, bringing him here,” Doege said. “I really liked the (evaluation) on him, but you never know when they get here, how fast they process things. He has picked it up faster than a lot of kids I’ve been around. The mobility part gives him another dimension to his game, his ability to throw off-platform and create outside the pocket — he’s made some plays this camp where you’re like, ‘Whoa, that’s super impressive.’ And that’s unique to him. I’m excited. I have a ton of confidence in him.”