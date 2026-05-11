"And the numbers are, I think it's fair to say it's shocking the how deep we have gone into these magazines, because this president got our country into this without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, and because of that, we've expended a lot of munitions, and that means the American people are less safe, whether it's a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world, the munitions are depleted," Kelly continued. "You may have seen me ask the Secretary of Defense this question about how long it's going to take to replenish. We're talking about years."