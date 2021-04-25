Herd immunity harder to reach in Arizona as vaccinations slow, variants spread

As the pace of vaccinations slows and a more contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 establishes dominance in Arizona, herd immunity is getting harder to reach.

Statewide weekly vaccine doses administered April 11-17 fell by about 13%, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ online chart of COVID-19 vaccine administration, as of Friday. The chart includes both first and second doses.

Countywide weekly doses administered fell by 17% over the same period, according to Pima County vaccine data.

The number of immune people needed to reach herd immunity has been hard for health experts to pin down, but it includes some combination of those who have been vaccinated and those who have been infected by the virus.

As of Friday, about 39% of the state and about 45% of the county have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to ADHS data.

A “very significant proportion of our population” has also been naturally infected, said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer.

Estimating the true number of natural infections, however, would be very difficult to do with any sort of precision, he said.