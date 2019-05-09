Defensive tackle
1. Finton Connolly (6-5, 305, RS SR)
2. Jalen Cochran (6-3, 270, RS JR)
Nose tackle
1. Myles Tapusoa (6-1, 330, JR)
2. Nahe Sulunga (6-2, 265, RS FR)
DT newcomer to watch: Trevon Mason (6-5, 280, JR)
Comment: This remains the Wildcats’ most worrisome position. They just don’t have the depth or experience they need at this point. Mason will be counted on to contribute immediately alongside fellow JC transfer Tapusoa. Freshman Kane Bradford will be given every opportunity as well to bolster the rotation.