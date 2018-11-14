Wednesday was the start of college basketball’s fall signing period for high school student-athletes to sign letters of intent for 2019. Five-star point guard Nico Mannion signed the dotted line to play in Tucson next season, his dad, Pace Mannion, told the Star on Wednesday. Fellow five-star commit and Mannion’s travel ball teammate Josh Green told Adam Zagoria that he plans on signing his letter of intent on Friday. Green, the 6-foot-6-inch, five-star small forward committed to Arizona in October over North Carolina. Although Green plays high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, he’s originally from Australia, and if he signs with UA, it would mark a fourth consecutive recruiting class that Arizona has had an international player. Since 2016, Arizona has signed Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Keanu Pinder (Australia), Deandre Ayton (Bahamas), Emmanuel Akot (Canada), Omar Thielemans (Belgium) and now Green. If three-star center Christian Koloko signs for 2019, the Cameroonian will be another foreign-born player for Miller.