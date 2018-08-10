The mercury is blasting past the century mark.
The sun is blazing down and the humidity is rapidly climbing up.
Tucson-area museums and galleries can be a reprieve from sidewalks hotter than a match head and are a chance to explore new ideas, challenge your perspectives, and appreciate (or not) the visions, talents and skills of others.
“It is definitely really, really hot, and a great time for indoor museums,” says Gina Compitello-Moore, marketing manager for the University of Arizona Museum of Art and the Center for Creative Photography.
“For the preservation of our collection, our galleries are climate controlled, so we are an excellent place to visit when it’s hot and sticky outside,” says Gentry Spronken, director of marketing and communications for the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures.
Tucson’s eclectic museums and galleries are spaces where you are enveloped by cool, crisp air and arrays of classic and contemporary art by internationally known and local artists just about any style, form and medium imaginable.
Museums and galleries can be overwhelming and off-putting, especially to new visitors, so facilities such as the University of Arizona Museum of Art offer different entry points, says Compitello-Moore.
“We want them (all visitors) to know that they are welcome,” says Compitello-Moore. And that “you don’t have to love everything,” she adds.
Here is a look at handful of chill Tucson-area museums and galleries.