Writer Henry Miller once said that art teaches nothing, except the significance of life.
Tucson will burst with artistic significance in the first half of the performing arts season.
Beethoven, Lila Downs, playwright Eugene O’Neill — oh, a whole slew of performances that entertain while they enrich.
There’s so much happening, in fact, that there’s no way one human being could see them all. So we’ve called on experts to offer their guidance on the performances not to miss. And we’ve got some ideas as what should be seen, as well.
Remember: Things change. Check tucson.com/calendar for the latest arts happenings. Meanwhile, get your pencils out …
(Venue addresses and contact information are at the end.)