The 2019 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase has clusters of predominant themes and special interests, most of which are linked by GemRide, a free shuttle. Here is a list of shows open to the public organized under their shuttle.
For more information, including hours of service and frequency service, go to GemRide.com or download the mobile app for the showcase. The mobile app also gives users notifications as they enter different areas on the shuttle, in their vehicle, or on the streetcar, with information on nearby shows, restaurants and other information.