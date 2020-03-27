Introduction

Today the Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in the month of March throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local.

News of note on these front pages includes the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire, the discovery of Pluto, polio vaccine trials, radiation leak at the Three-Mile Island nuclear facility and a battle with Branch Davidians near Waco, Texas.

A single newspaper page earlier in the 20th century was much wider than they are today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink them so that they are too small for many to read. The center of this section shows a page that is much closer to the original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we've reprinted at least part of the stories we've highlighted.

Get entire pages

