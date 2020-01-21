Introduction

Today the Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in Januarys throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local.

Unfortunately, bad news makes the headlines much more often than good news. Big news in January involved two planes crashing or landing in rivers, Two deadly blows to the space program, the news that cigarettes cause cancer and a mass shooting in Tucson.

A single newspaper page earlier in the 20th century was much wider than they are today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink them so that they are too small for many to read. The center of this section shows a page that is much closer to the original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we've reprinted at least part of the stories we've highlighted.

