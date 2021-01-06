Introduction

If you are driving around and notice the American or Arizona flags flying at half-staff, you may wonder why. Sure, you know when a former president has died, but sometimes these are done in memory of a tragic event.

For all of 2021, we are going to tell you when and why the flags for the United States of America, Arizona or any other state or territory of the U.S. are flown at half-staff.

The source for much of this information is FlagSteward.org

According to USFlag.org, which links to a copy of the United States Code, when the flag is flown at half-staff, it should first be hoisted to the peak and then lowered to half-staff. At sunset the flag should be raised back to full-staff and then lowered slowly all the way down.

The U.S. flag must be flown at half-staff for the following office holders or former holders: