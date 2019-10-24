The Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in October throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local. They show how times have changed ─ and that times haven't changed in some cases.
A single newspaper page earlier in the 20th century was much wider than they are today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink them so that they are too small for many to read. The centers of the two pieces of this section show pages that are much closer to the original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we've reprinted at least part of the stories we've highlighted.
If you want to be able to read the entire pages here, consider subscribing to newspapers.com where you can then download PDFs of pages that you can enlarge or clip stories of interest.
The Star began publishing in 1877. Most of the Star’s editions are available beginning in 1879 on Newspapers.com. Go to tucson.com/archives to learn about subscribing to the collection of more than 2 million pages.