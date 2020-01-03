Introduction

If you are driving around and notice the American or Arizona flags flying at half-staff, you may wonder why. Sure, you know when a former president has died, but sometimes these are done in memory of a tragic event.

For all of 2020, we are going to tell you when and why the flags for the United States of America or Arizona are flown at half-staff. We'll also toss in those notices for other states as well.

The source for much of this information is FlagSteward.org

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, when the flag is flown at half-staff, it should first be hoisted to the peak and then lowered to half-staff. At sunset the flag should be raised back to full-staff and then lowered slowly all the way down.

The U.S. flag must be flown at half-staff for the following office holders or former holders:

President of the United States or former president: 30 days from the date of death.

Vice President, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, retired Chief Justice or Speaker of the House of Representatives: 10 days from the date of death.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, a member of the Cabinet, a former Vice President, President pro tempore of the Senate, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and Minority Leader of the House: From the day of death until the date of interment.

Unites States Senator, Representative, Delegate or the Resident Commissioner from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico: In the District of Columbia the flag will fly at half-staff on the day of death and the following day, in the state, congressional district, territory or commonwealth of the deceased, the flag will fly at half-staff from the day of death until interment.

Governor: Within the state, the flag will fly at half-staff from the day of death until interment.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

