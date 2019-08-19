2018 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Coach: Kirk Ferentz (21st year)
Sked or alive? Iowa has enough talent to win the Big Ten West, but the schedule might not allow it. The road slate is rough: Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Nebraska. Split those – which isn’t inconceivable – and the Hawkeyes will be right there. They also face in-state rival Iowa State on the road in Week 3.
Why they’re here: QB Nate Stanley returns for his senior season coming off consecutive 26-TD campaigns. But the star of the show is defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who recorded 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore last season – despite coming off the bench. The Hawkeyes remain a tough out and are one of at least four viable candidates to win their division.