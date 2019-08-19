2018 record: 8-5, 6-3 Big 12
Coach: Matt Campbell (fourth year)
Sked or alive? The schedule sets up nicely for the Cyclones; among Big 12 teams in or on the fringe of the Top 25, Oklahoma is the only one they face on the road. That contest is the centerpiece of Iowa State’s roughest stretch: vs. Oklahoma State, at Oklahoma, vs. Texas. But the Cyclones have a bye before visiting Norman.
Why they’re here: Iowa State lost two NFL players in tailback David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler. But the Cyclones return every starter on both lines, plus quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s coming off a promising freshman season (2,250 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns). Iowa State might not be on the Oklahoma/Texas level talent-wise, but the Cyclones aren’t far off.