With four starters back and a well-regarded freshman class coming in, Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was set up for a return to the NCAA Tournament after the Cyclones broke a six-year streak last season. But Iowa State has been slapped with more adversity so far this season. Iowa State is playing without four key contributors, including point guard Lindell Wigginton (foot) and forward Cameron Lard (violation of team rules.). Wigginton was named a preseason all-Big 12 pick after testing the NBA Draft waters last spring while Lard was made an honorable mention all-league preseason pick before he sat out.
Iowa State has started the season 3-0, while so far shoring up a defense that slipped noticeably last season, thanks in large part to four-year transfers Marial Shayok (Virginia) and Michael Jacobson (Nebraska). Jacobson gives the Cyclones size and experience inside. Shayok scored 20 points against Missouri and 26 against Texas Southern while making 5 of 13 3-pointers (38.5 percent). Nick Weiler-Babb has 25 assists to just five turnovers over ISU’s first three games, while Tyrese Haliburton has been productive defensively.
Overall, Iowa State is among the top 30 teams in offensive and defensive efficiency, keeping opponents to just 37.6 percent shooting after they were the least efficient defensive team in the Big 12 last season.
Who’s out
Iowa State’s Wigginton is out with a strained muscle in his left foot. Forwards Lard and Zoran Talley, Jr. are suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. Forward Solomon Young had surgery on Oct. 18 for a groin injury.