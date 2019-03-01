Lee’s high-powered motor has never been in question, maybe more so than any Arizona player. But lately it has translated more and more often into solid production.
Lee had a season-high 15 points and five rebounds against Stanford and, after taking just one shot while committing two fouls in the first half Thursday at OSU, turned around to hit all four shots he took over 15 minutes in the second half.
Without Lee’s second-half production at OSU, coming at a time when Chase Jeter bruised his knee and Luther fouled out, Doutrive wouldn’t have even had a game-winner to make.
“His second half against Oregon State was maybe the best overall half that he’s ever played,” Miller said. “He did it on defense, he had great second shots, made big plays. What’s interesting is he had a subpar first half … (but) he put that behind him and had a big second half.”