Before the streak: 5.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game
During the streak: 8.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game
Lee tied his career high of eight rebounds at Utah while also scoring 11 points to help the Wildcats stay within seven points at the end of a game that the Utes led by up to 16.
Two days later, Miller said Lee has grown from spending nearly two years in college basketball.
“One thing about Ira is he practices really hard, plays with great effort and that has a way of working to your advantage as a player,” Miller said. “I would say Ira is one of the bright spots to our team.”