Last season: Reserve who appeared in 27 of 35 games. Did not play in seven late-season and Pac-12 Tournament games after suffering a concussion.
This season: Key reserve at center and power forward. Served a one-game suspension against HBU after being charged with super extreme DUI in August.
Miller said it: “Although he didn’t play in the season opener — I wish we had him — he’s full-go and the role that he’ll have on Sunday would have been the role that he would have had if he played in the first game.”