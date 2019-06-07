To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 8:02 pm
Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11) lets go with a yell after getting wide open under the bucket for a two-hand slam against California in the first half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, February 21, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Position: Power forward
Year: Junior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 235 pounds
Status: On scholarship