Also in restaurant news

• Closed: Three years after it opened an outpost in Tucson, Corner Bakery Cafe has left the building. The soup-sandwich-dessert restaurant at 203 S. Wilmot Road, closed its doors early this week, according to employees of the Phoenix location. That restaurant is the only one in Arizona from the Chicago chain. Corner Bakery opened in Tucson in summer 2016, right next door to another national cafe chain Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, which opened in 2015. That restaurant is still open.

• Reopening: Nearly five months after being forced to close, Govinda’s Natural Foods Buffet is gearing up to reopen next weekend, Nov. 23 and 24. The vegan/vegetarian buffet restaurant at 711 E. Blacklidge Drive was forced to close last July when a fire next door blew onto the restaurant, causing massive destruction to Govinda's kitchen, storage room and walk-in cooler. The re-opening comes just in time for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. The restaurant will serve two separate buffets. Visit govindasoftucson.com for the menu, which restaurant officials said will be revealed soon.