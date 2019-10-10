Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: When these teams met a year ago, Marana took down Ironwood Ridge for the first time in program history. This time, it’s different: The Nighthawks have the better players, and should have the upper hand. The Nighthawks’ Brandon Barrios rushed for a school-record 312 yards last week, and received an Ed Doherty Award nomination medallion. He might repeat his performance going up against a Marana defense that coughed up 365 rushing yards to Buena last week. Expect the Nighthawks to win in blowout fashion, 55-12.