Where: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., Marana
What to expect: This matchup would’ve been the game of the week even if it was played on Friday. That’s not a knock on the other teams, but it goes to show that this game is the best in town this week. Mountain View won last year's game 28-23 after outscoring I-Ridge 14-9 in the second. Mountain View has arguably the best linebacker duo in Southern Arizona with Calib McRae and Aaron Logsdon; the duo combined for 144 tackles last season. The Nighthawks lost both Heath Beemiller and Nick Brahler to graduation, which leaves Nathan Grijalva as Ironwood Ridge’s top option on offense. Mountain View’s defense will be stout once again, and in season openers, usually the better defense comes out on top. Ironwood Ridge will compete, but Mountain View should win this one 27-24.