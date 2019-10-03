Where: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: Ironwood Ridge made it through a brutal stretch in its schedule, losing three straight to Goodyear Millennium, Gilbert Campo Verde and Peoria Centennial. After taking all of its aggression out with a 44-0 thumping of Desert View, the Nighthawks have a favorable schedule leading up to their regular-season finale with Cienega. Nogales has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, but I-Ridge is better than its record shows. Nighthawks win on the road, 35-21.