Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: All the Nighthawks need to do is win Friday night to set up an epic showdown next week against Cienega, which could decide the Class 5A Southern Region championship. Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios won the Star player of the week honors following his 223-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 36-18 win over Sunnyside. The Colts will counter with quarterback Jovoni Borbon, who has over 5,000 career passing yards and is sitting on 12 touchdowns with two regular-season games left. This game will be epic, but considering the Nighthawks have won four straight games, we like Ironwood Ridge winning a tight one. Call it 30-28.