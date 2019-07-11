Aug. 23 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Sept. 6 at Goodyear Millennium
Sept. 13 GILBERT CAMPO VERDE
Sept. 20 at Peoria Centennial
Sept. 27 DESERT VIEW
Oct. 4 at Nogales
Oct. 11 at Marana
Oct. 18 SUNNYSIDE
Oct. 25 at Sierra Vista Buena
Nov. 1 CIENEGA
Aug. 23 MOUNTAIN VIEW
Sept. 6 at Goodyear Millennium
Sept. 13 GILBERT CAMPO VERDE
Sept. 20 at Peoria Centennial
Sept. 27 DESERT VIEW
Oct. 4 at Nogales
Oct. 11 at Marana
Oct. 18 SUNNYSIDE
Oct. 25 at Sierra Vista Buena
Nov. 1 CIENEGA
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.