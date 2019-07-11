Ironwood Ridge's Octavio Audry-Cobos (5) gets dragged down by Peoria Centennial's Eric Haney (15) during the first quarter.

Aug. 23 MOUNTAIN VIEW

Sept. 6 at Goodyear Millennium

Sept. 13 GILBERT CAMPO VERDE

Sept. 20 at Peoria Centennial

Sept. 27 DESERT VIEW

Oct. 4 at Nogales

Oct. 11 at Marana

Oct. 18 SUNNYSIDE

Oct. 25 at Sierra Vista Buena

Nov. 1 CIENEGA