I submitted my Pac-12 South ballot for this week’s Pac-12 Football Media Day in this order:
1. Utah.
2. USC.
3. Arizona.
4. UCLA.
5. Arizona State.
6. Colorado.
I chose Washington to edge Stanford in the Pac-12 North, followed by Oregon.
The Utes? They are loaded on both sides of the ball. Their defensive experience, toughness and special teams excellence should be able to separate them from both Arizona — as long as QB Khalil Tate improves from the last month of his up-and-down 2017 season. The Utes have a 1,000-yard rusher, Zack Moss, and a Tate-type athlete at QB, Tyler Huntley.
Utah has not been cowed by the Los Angeles schools, going 5-3 against USC and UCLA the last four seasons and beating them by an aggregate score of 245-223.
It won’t take long to see if this prediction holds: Utah plays host to Washington on Sept. 15, in Salt Lake City, in the Pac-12 opener and probably the national game of the week. The Utes also get USC, Arizona and Oregon at home. That’s a significant advantage.
Arizona has serious concerns on its offensive and defensive lines, and more notably on special teams. This will be Tate’s team, but will it be the magical Tate of October 2017 or the struggling Tate of November 2017?
Either way, both Los Angeles schools seem vulnerable. The Utes appear most ready to take command. Arizona is on the waiting list.