Isaac Figueroa, CCIM BFL Ventures

Since receiving his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in 2012, Isaac has excelled in the real estate profession in Tucson. For three years he served as a residential buyer representative leading a sales team that collectively closed more than $50 million in residential real estate transactions in one year. Isaac was awarded the Fast Start Award for his impressive performance in the office sector so early in his career. He was also named a 2016 and 2017 CoStar Power Broker for closing the highest leasing transactions in his market. Isaac serves on the boards of both the Imago Dei Middle School and Greater Tucson Leadership, and also volunteers with The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona and is a 2019 Rookie for the Centurions.