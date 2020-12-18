Isaac Rothschild is a Managing Partner at Mesch Clark Rothschild. He successfully helped businesses negotiate the bankruptcy process and negotiated multiple sales of on-going businesses. Isaac served as President of the Tucson Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and served on the executive committee for the Bankruptcy Section of the State Bar and the Local Rules Committee for the Bankruptcy Court. He currently serves as a Ninth Circuit Lawyer Representative. He chaired the Board of Directors for the Tucson JCC and Arts for All and also as chair for subcommittees at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. He is a founding member of the Tucson Jazz Festival. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in the area of bankruptcy. He has been recognized as a Top Pro Bono Attorney in the State and as the Pro Bono Attorney of the Month by Southern Arizona Legal Aid.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!