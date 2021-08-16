Ishkashitaa Refugee Network aims to reduce food waste and insecurity

Supporters of the Ishkashitaa Refugee Network are at the local forefront of a global effort to reduce food waste and food insecurity, all while integrating refugees into the community and promoting cultural equity.
“We have had as many as eight countries, four alphabets and 20-plus languages represented at any one time in our harvesting programs, our food preservation and preparation classes and our Garden Art Program, where participants garden and create planned art projects using recycled materials. We are like a mini United Nations,” said Barbara Eiswerth, founder and executive director of the Ishkashitaa Refugee Network (IRN).
The local nonprofit is poised to celebrate its 18th Anniversary this month with a Virtual Silent Auction beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and continuing through 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Eiswerth is proud that IRN works with U.N. refugees and asylum seekers from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and is eager to educate the public about its efforts.
“We try to teach people that there is a difference between immigrants and refugees and asylum seekers. We clarify that refugee is a legal term designated by the United Nations Convention in 1951 and remind people that those who come through the refugee resettlement program are our most vetted immigrants. It is important to us to promote the sensitivity of cultural diversity and not continue the values of colonization. We are trying to break down those barriers,” Eiswerth said.
Ishkashitaa also seeks to break barriers by integrating refugees into the community and assisting with basic necessities for those who have resettled in Tucson.
During the past two decades, the nonprofit has become widely known for gleaning and harvesting more than 100,000 pounds of locally-grown fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste. Volunteers—working side-by-side with refugees—harvest from yards and gardens across the region; 60 percent of the bounty is donated to local nonprofits and the remainder is distributed among refugees and others in need.
“We have outgrown our ability to redistribute the food we collect, so we gift it to Casa Maria and other soup kitchens; Interfaith Community Services Food Bank and other food pantries; schools and other organizations,” said Eiswerth.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, IRN also expanded collaborations with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charity Organization, and the Tohono O’odham, Navajo and Apache Nations throughout Southern Arizona.
Ultimately, Eiswerth views diversity is a direct benefit to everyone involved with the organization. Supporters and refugees alike enjoy learning opportunities about different cultures, languages, recipes and food preparation techniques and gain knowledge about more than 90 fruits, vegetables, herbs, edible seeds, pods and nuts harvested locally by Iskashitaa.
“Especially during COVID, we think it is important to have access to healthy foods that you are used to in your own culture. We also want our community to be more resilient and we think we can accomplish that by educating people about the local food system and strengthening that system. During the pandemic, people saw empty shelves—maybe for the first time—so it is important to be aware of the foods that grow here and to promote the ability to grow your own food and care for edible trees that exist here,” said Eiswerth.
Supporters such as Leif Nelson-Melby recognize the value in understanding the local food system and encouraging sustainable communities.
“Wherever I am in Tucson, now I can go into the desert and pick out a couple of edible things around me,” said Nelson-Melby, 18, who began volunteering six years ago with a friend whose family resettled in Tucson after escaping ISIS in Iraq.
A sophomore at the University of Arizona who is pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering, Nelson-Melby cites pomegranates as his favorite harvest. He enjoys the fruit plain, juiced, in salads and yogurt and even learned to grind the skins into a tart powder that can be added to drinks.
Fortuitously, the Tucson native just happens to share a birthday—October 27, 2002—with Ishkashitaa, where he has made many of his best friends and also encouraged many friends to volunteer.
“Ishkashitaa is a great community. Meeting refugees who have been through so much persecution and hearing their stories makes you think about how you grew up. It puts your life into perspective,” Nelson-Melby said.
