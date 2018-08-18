When Miller took over the Wildcats in April 2009, the program was suffering from the instability and lost recruiting from two years of interim coaching staffs surrounding staffs. The absence and eventual retirement of coach Lute Olson had taken its toll.
Miller scraped together a spring recruiting class that included forward Derrick Williams and guard MoMo Jones, but his first UA team did not make the NCAA or NIT tournaments. It did, however, put down a foundation that led to a surprising Elite Eight appearance the following season.
Miller: "The challenge is similar to when I got here. We came here and inherited a team, a program, that was very much in transition. We were the fourth staff in four years. You put together your plan and execute and try to block out the things you can’t control.
"For a lot of us in college athletics, distractions come at different times and in different forms and how you handle those distractions is very meaningful. But at the same time, the task at hand is always first and for us this spring it was about rebuilding our team and giving ourselves the best group that we would have hire a new group of staffers as well.
"I’m excited about (new assistant coaches) Justin Gainey and Danny Peters. Those guys are very hungry and really excited about being here at Arizona, and we really need both of those things right now. A lot has happened from April to now in recruiting."