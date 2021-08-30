I had trained as a surgical resident at Bellevue Hospital in the '60s, where we had a special room with beds for NYPD and NYFD patients, injured in the line of duty in NYC. I knew how brave and dedicated they were and how honored we were as residents to care for them. It made me feel sick to see how many were lost or injured in this disaster, not to mention all the people that worked there, including friends of our niece, who fortunately was not in the Trade Center that morning. I still mourn for the devastating blow to NYC that took place on 9/11.
... To add to our horror, my wife and I realized that we had been on one of the involved flights out of Boston to Chicago O’Hare one week before, returning from a short vacation on Block Island, Rhode Island. A close call I don’t like to think about. It was so unreal to me.