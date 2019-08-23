The uncertainty is over for Arizona’s Robert Congel. The redshirt sophomore now knows where he stands.
Congel is eligible to play after having to sit out last season as a transfer. He’s slated to make his first career start, at left guard, when the UA opens the season at Hawaii.
“It'll be awesome,” Congel said. “It's been a long time coming. Last year, it was just disappointing to not be on the field. I get to let out all that frustration Saturday.”
Congel figured he had a decent argument for immediate eligibility last summer. He had appeared in five games as a freshman at Texas A&M the previous season, but those had come as a walk-on. Plus, you never know how the NCAA will rule in these cases.
Congel said the final word didn’t come down until the second week of the season. His appeal was denied, meaning he’d have to redshirt.
“But I had a year with Coach B (strength coach Brian Johnson) and those guys to get my body right,” Congel said. “It could have seemed like a total negative situation. But there's a lot of positives that came out of it.”
Once he learned he wouldn’t be eligible, Congel reflected on his situation, asking himself: “Am I just going to sit around? Or am I going to work and try to get better for next year?”
Congel began training camp with the second unit. About halfway through camp, he earned a promotion to the first team.
“He's big,” said UA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who recruited Congel from IMG Academy to Texas A&M. “And he's smart. We were looking at him as a center. The way Josh (McCauley) has been playing, (we) moved him to guard. He’s kind of taken to that position.”
Congel brings size (6-4, 310), power and SEC experience to the Arizona offensive line. After a year of inaction, he has an enhanced sense of determination.
“I always knew I was gonna have to work for everything I got in college,” Congel said. “Even when I got the scholarship here, I still kept that same mindset, that I'm still gonna have to earn everything.”