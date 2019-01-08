The Wednesday game means, after taking the required day off Sunday, Arizona had just one full day of practice at home before practicing and then flying to the Bay Area on Tuesday. The Wildcats also will be sending their retooled lineup into a true road game for only the third time this season, with the UA having beaten UConn but losing to Alabama a week later away from home.
… but Stanford isn’t well-rested, either.
Because it had to play USC on Sunday, the Cardinal actually had one day less of rest, if you can call it that: Because bad weather was wreaking havoc on flights to the Bay Area on Sunday night, the Cardinal ditched their delayed commercial flight and opted to take a bus all the way back home.
Stanford started its winter quarter on Monday ... just an hour or two after the bus pulled onto campus.