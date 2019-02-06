Washington guard David Crisp celebrates near the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Seattle.

As Washington State coach Ernie Kent notes, the Huskies’ 2-3 is not “your traditional stand-around, high school 2-3 zone” because of its interest in extending and matching up against opposing offenses.

As with the 2-3 zone defense that Hopkins helped Jim Boeheim run at Syracuse before taking over the Huskies, Washington’s version of the 2-3 doesn’t just dare you to shoot over it. The Huskies are aggressive, switching assignments when necessary and extending far out on shooters.

“Very seldom does a 2-3 zone create turnovers, create steal opportunities and create shot blocks,” Miller says. “When you think about zone, you usually think about a lot of 3-point shots going up. Their zone can actually take the 3-point shot away. They really extend and do an incredible job of stealing the ball and creating turnovers.”

The Pac-12’s second-best defensive team learned that lesson last Saturday. Also running a 2-3 zone, UCLA forced 11 Washington turnovers in the first half while taking leads of up to eight points … except there was even more disruption on the other end of the court.

The Bruins committed 18 turnovers while making just 10 shots in the first half. They trailed 31-23 at halftime and lost 69-55.

Washington finished with 14 steals, seven of which landed in the hands of Matisse Thybulle, a near-lock to repeat as the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year this season.

“They do extend it more than we do” UCLA interim coach Murry Bartow said of the 2-3. “They’ve got incredible length at all positions and it’s very well-drilled, so they can really cover ground. And they’ve got a lot of length up top which gives it a whole different look.”