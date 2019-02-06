As Washington State coach Ernie Kent notes, the Huskies’ 2-3 is not “your traditional stand-around, high school 2-3 zone” because of its interest in extending and matching up against opposing offenses.
As with the 2-3 zone defense that Hopkins helped Jim Boeheim run at Syracuse before taking over the Huskies, Washington’s version of the 2-3 doesn’t just dare you to shoot over it. The Huskies are aggressive, switching assignments when necessary and extending far out on shooters.
“Very seldom does a 2-3 zone create turnovers, create steal opportunities and create shot blocks,” Miller says. “When you think about zone, you usually think about a lot of 3-point shots going up. Their zone can actually take the 3-point shot away. They really extend and do an incredible job of stealing the ball and creating turnovers.”
The Pac-12’s second-best defensive team learned that lesson last Saturday. Also running a 2-3 zone, UCLA forced 11 Washington turnovers in the first half while taking leads of up to eight points … except there was even more disruption on the other end of the court.
The Bruins committed 18 turnovers while making just 10 shots in the first half. They trailed 31-23 at halftime and lost 69-55.
Washington finished with 14 steals, seven of which landed in the hands of Matisse Thybulle, a near-lock to repeat as the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year this season.
“They do extend it more than we do” UCLA interim coach Murry Bartow said of the 2-3. “They’ve got incredible length at all positions and it’s very well-drilled, so they can really cover ground. And they’ve got a lot of length up top which gives it a whole different look.”