While roughly 2,000 seats were empty Thursday during UA’s win over Cal, most in the student and upper sections, the Wildcats still announced that 13,737 tickets had been distributed and UA still leads the Pac-12 in attendance for conference games (13,904) and overall games (11,321).
More importantly for the Wildcats, the arena still had atmosphere. The lighting that focuses on the lower areas in McKale Center is such that empty upper-level seats aren’t easily noticed and the fans who showed up were nearly as loud and supportive as ever.
After the game, Miller went out of his way to thank them for showing up.
“They didn't have to," Miller said. "At a lot of places if you're on a seven-game losing streak when that's never happened before — and when we've had the run of success that's been a part of this program for decades — it would be easily understood.
“I think it's the greatest separator from the power programs in college basketball between Arizona and everybody else.”